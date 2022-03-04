NYPD: Innocent bystander wounded in Washington Heights shootout

NEW YORK -- An innocent bystander was hurt in a shooting Friday in Washington Heights.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue.

A man inside a nearby convenience store said he heard about ten shots, CBS2's Cory James reported.

According to police, the shootout was between people inside two cars.

A woman standing at the intersection was hit by at least one bullet.

"I saw her in the gurney. They pulled her up out of the gurney. Top half, she looked OK. Probably shaken up emotionally, I bet, but this area is not as safe as it used to be years ago," one witness said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are trying to track down surveillance video to identify the people inside the cars.