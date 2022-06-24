Watch CBS News
NYPD: Detective injured in Brooklyn stray-bullet shooting was hit by shattered glass

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said Friday a detective hurt during a stray-bullet shooting in Brooklyn was hit by shattered glass. 

Sunjay Verma was driving a marked patrol car Thursday when gunfire erupted on Legion Street near Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville

Police said the shooter was on a sidewalk and fired at a passing car, but hit the driver's side window of the patrol car.

Sources said ballistic panels that should have reinforced the window were removed.

The shooter is still at large, according to police. 

