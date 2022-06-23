Watch CBS News

NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. 

See below for the latest updates. 

 

Police urge people to avoid the area of the shooting

Police are encouraging people to avoid Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street due to the investigation and first responder activity in the area. 

Officer shot in the arm, rushed to the hospital

An NYPD officer was shot in the arm Thursday afternoon, police said. 

It happened at Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville at around 4:30 p.m. 

The officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive. 

There was no immediate word of the circumstances leading up to the shooting. 

