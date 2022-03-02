NYPD asks public to help identify man it says attacked 7 Asian women in Midtown on Sunday night

NEW YORK -- A man went on a rampage last weekend, attacking women without saying a word.

Now, the NYPD needs the public's help identifying him, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday.

Setting the scene, police say at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday a man punched a woman in the face in the area of Madison Avenue and East 30th Street. Authorities say he did it over and over again in seven different incidents. The victims were all Asian women.

The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Police released surveillance video of the man they say went on the rampage. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark-colored pants, shoes, and had on a backpack.

Authorities say the seven victims were targeted between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. within blocks of each other, starting at Madison and East 30th. Police say each victim was punched or elbowed in the face and that they ranged in age from 19 to 57.

"I live in this area. I go to the gym and work and live right on this street, so I have noticed there's been an uptick," Midtown resident Claire Hannett said.

"I don't know if it's mental health, if it's the conditions we're living in, if it's the difficulties these people are facing," Nash Petrovic said.

The Asian community has particularly been on edge. Cline-Thomas spoke to two women from Michigan who said they are staying on alert.

"We just have to do our best, be hopeful and vigilant. There's not much we can do about it," Rebecca Mao said.

Police say no words were exchanged between the suspect and victims in any of the incidents.

The victims mostly suffered swelling to the face or cuts to the lip. One was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.