NYC's subway weapons scanning pilot program "objectively a failure," critics say

NEW YORK - A pilot program to use scanners to detect weapons in New York City's subway system has ended.

Critics say the data shows the program was "objectively a failure."

Program was controversial from the start

Back in July, the city started deploying Evolv weapon scanners at 20 subway stations.

"We know how in a close confinement like this how dangerous it is if a person is armed with a weapon," Mayor Eric Adams said at the time.

Adams had high hopes for the program when he unveiled it.

"I think this is going to become a norm for us. I think the turnstiles are going to change. Eventually, every turnstile is going to be able to identify if someone is carrying a gun," Adams said at the time. "I think it's a game-changer for the transportation system across the globe. As always, New York is going to lead the way."

According to the NYPD, some 2,749 scans were done during the pilot program. There were 118 false positives, the NYPD said. Twelve knives were recovered. No guns were recovered.

The Legal Aid Society opposed the use of the scanners before the pilot program started, and now hopes it will be shelved for good.

"That's 118 additional New Yorkers who were subjected to additional stop and search, who had their privacy invaded for no reason. The fact that the NYPD notes 12 knives but no arrests leads me to believe these were completely legal knives," Legal Aid Society attorney Diane Akerman said.

When CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer walked through the scanners during their debut at City Hall in 2022, and again this past July, it went off both times because, to it, her iPad resembled the cylinder of a gun. An armed police officer, however, demonstrated how the scanner detected his weapon.

"Technological innovations in law enforcement are paramount"

Evolv scanners have been in use at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx since 2022. Northwell Health says it's rolling out Evolv technology across its hospitals and, since 2022, it has detected thousands of items that can be used as weapons, but has not detected an illegal firearm.

"The technological innovations in law enforcement are paramount. I'll give you an example. In places like New York, the average citizen is photographed or videotaped 100-200 times a day. This is tremendous for law enforcement," former NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher said.

"It seems to have the ability to avoid racial discrimination while also potentially, if it is good, solid technology, to be able to detect whether there are guns or knives," attorney Eric Subin said. Subin has worked on subway safety cases.

"It's now abundantly clear why the administration delayed releasing these figures. Not only did the Evolv scanners detect zero firearms, but they triggered 118 false alarms, compromising the safety of subway riders. This is objectively a failure, no matter how hard City Hall tries to spin this data," the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. "Given this failed pilot, all the other overwhelming evidence against using Evolv's weapons detectors, and the surrounding controversies, including lawsuits and various investigations, we hope that this ill-conceived, fraught, and unwanted idea is finally shelved for good."

CBS News New York has reached out to Evolv for comment, but hasn't yet heard back.

The NYPD said the pilot program was free, and it has not entered into any contracts with the vendor. It is also looking at testing similar technology from other companies.

"During this trial program there were no shootings at any subway stations where the Evolv technology was deployed," an NYPD spokesperson said.

A City Hall representative adds the program served as a deterrent to criminals, and the administration continues to look for ways to keep weapons off the subways.

"Public safety and justice are the prerequisites to prosperity, and as our administration continues to look for ways to keep weapons off our subways, the NYPD's pilot with Evolv helped serve as a deterrent to criminals and keep New Yorkers safe. At this time, the NYPD is still evaluating the results of the pilot and has not entered into any contract or commitments with the vendor," a City Hall spokesperson said.