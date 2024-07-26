NYC will start installing subway weapon detectors today. Here's what to know.

NEW YORK -- New York City will start installing a controversial weapons detection system Friday at major subway stations.

While officials say the main goal is to keep guns out of the subway, the scanners can also detect other weapons, such as razors. But the new security precautions are also raising questions about privacy.

For safety reasons, transit police have not released a list of where the scanners will be installed, but riders should be prepared to make them part of the daily commute.

How the subway weapon detectors work

A weapons detection system being installed in New York City subway stations displays a red box on an iPad if a rider has a gun, a knife or other dangerous item. CBS New York

CBS New York was there as Mayor Eric Adams first showed off the new technology back in March. The demonstration showed how a red box appears on an iPad when a rider is found to have a weapon.

Adams said thousands of tests have been conducted on the machines and he and other city leaders are impressed with the outcome.

This comes as transit police have been touting a reduction of crime in the system, saying subway crime is down at least 7.8% from last near and nearly 27% over the last four weeks compared to the same period in 2023.

Officials hope the scanners will help deter random acts of violence that give the perception that subways are unsafe.

"I think this is going to become a norm for us. I think the turnstiles are going to change. Eventually, every turnstile is going to be able to identify if someone is carrying a gun," Adams said earlier this month. "I think it's a game-changer for the transportation system across the globe. As always, New York is going to lead the way."

Pushback over subway weapon detectors

Not everyone has been on board with the new safety measures. The Legal Aid Society wrote in a statement, "These scanners will create significant inconvenience, adding congestion and delays to an already overburdened system."

"Even worse, they are an unjustified invasion of privacy, and put people's lives at risk from the panic that an inevitable false alarm would induce," it went on to say.

The NYPD is also in hot water for not properly disclosing information before deploying the technology.

Sources tell CBS New York the program may violate the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology Act, also known as the POST Act. It was enacted by the City Council in June 2022, calling for the NYPD to follow guidelines on the use of any new surveillance equipment.

Sources say the NYPD has not yet publicly posted a final statement about the system before it goes into use -- a step that must take place to avoid being in violation of the law.