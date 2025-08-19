NYC's "ghost car" crackdown marks 100th operation as officials tout "proof this enforcement is working"

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and law enforcement marked their 100th joint operation targeting so-called "ghost cars" Tuesday in New York City.

The milestone came as officers from 16 agencies seized vehicles on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge with fraudulent, altered or covered license plates.

Officials said the joint operations have generated millions in recovered revenue while also making the streets safer.

CBS News New York

There have be 1,300 arrests since the joint task force was launched in March, 2024.

"In 2025, TBTA and MTA PD officers alone have seized over 2,100 vehicles and issued 16,000 summonses. Since March 2024, when this task force was formed, unbillable tolls from ghost plates have dropped 20%, proof this enforcement is working," said MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan.

Increased fines and banned plate covers have helped drive results, the MTA said.

Officials said they are averaging about one joint operation per week.

When Adams launched the crackdown, he said ghost cars were wreaking havoc on the city, adding some violent crimes in the five boroughs involve people driving cars with altered plates, including people leaving the scene of an accident. They can't be traced because the plates have been altered.