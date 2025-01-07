With congestion pricing in effect in NYC, officials cracking down on obscured plates, "ghost cars"

NEW YORK - With congestion pricing now in effect in New York City, officials announced Tuesday a crackdown on drivers who try to obscure their license plates, or use "ghost plates," to get out of paying the new toll.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch outlined proposals to expand the kind of license plate obstructions that might lead to enforcement.

"Drivers who obscure their license plate think they are above the law and put everyone at risk," Rodriguez said. "By expanding the definition of what is illegal, we will be able to hold reckless drivers accountable and create safer and more accessible streets for all."

"Ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility among all road users, and our vigilant enforcement of traffic rules advances our mission to make people safe, to make them feel safe, and to improve overall quality of life in our city," Tisch said.

The proposed new rules include:

Making sure license plates are all properly displayed, kept clean, not covered by any sort of material that makes them unreadable

No vehicle can be parked with a cover that obscures a vehicle's VIN, license plates, registration and inspection stickers

According to the new rules, nothing can obscure a plate, including dirt, plastic coverings, or anything else, or drivers can face a $50 fine.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed rules on Feb. 6, when the public can comment.

Officials say they have removed 73,000 ghost cars and unregistered vehicles including scooters and all-terrain vehicles from city streets since Mayor Eric Adams took office.