NYCFC, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw
SANDY, Utah — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for NYCFC and Zac MacMath made one for Real Salt Lake as the clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
NYCFC (4-7-6) earned its first road point in the series after losing on its first three tries.
Real Salt Lake (5-7-5) is still looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-match run in May of last season. The club has failed to win following its last 11 victories.
NYCFC is 0-5-3 in its last eight matches. The club's only longer winless streak was an 11-match skid in 2015 — its first season.
NYCFC returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.
