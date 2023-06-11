Watch CBS News
NYCFC, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

By CBS New York Team

CBS/AP

SANDY, Utah — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for NYCFC and Zac MacMath made one for Real Salt Lake as the clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

NYCFC (4-7-6) earned its first road point in the series after losing on its first three tries.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-5) is still looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-match run in May of last season. The club has failed to win following its last 11 victories.

NYCFC is 0-5-3 in its last eight matches. The club's only longer winless streak was an 11-match skid in 2015 — its first season.

NYCFC returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

