Hannes Wolf scores equalizer in NYCFC's 1-1 draw with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rookie Hannes Wolf scored five minutes after Ramiro Enrique had given Orlando City the lead in the second half and New York City earned a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Ramiro Enrique took a pass from Martin Ojeda and found the net in the 52nd minute to give Orlando City (9-9-7) the lead. Enrique has scored all four of his goals in four straight matches. Ojeda's assist was his seventh.

New York City (11-9-5) pulled even five minutes later on the score by Wolf. Alonso Martínez was credited with his third assist of the season and Santiago Rodríguez notched his eighth on Wolf's fifth goal.

Matt Freese turned away four shots in goal for NYCFC.

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando City. Gallese had both of his saves and Freese saved one shot in a scoreless first half.

Orlando City had a four-match win streak end. The club was trying to win five in a row for the fourth time in club history. Orlando City saw a seven-match run of scoring multiple goals end during which it scored a club-record 21 times.

The league takes a month-long break to play for the Leagues Cup. New York City will host the Chicago Fire when play resumes on Aug. 24. Orlando City hits the road to play Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 24.