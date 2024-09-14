Watch CBS News
NYCFC's Christian Benteke, DC United's Santiago Rodríguez trade PK goals in 1-1 draw

WASHINGTON — D.C. United's Christian Benteke scored on a penalty kick in the second half after Santiago Rodríguez had a PK goal for New York City FC in the first and the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Benteke's league-leading 19th goal of the season came in the 67th minute and was set up after Theodore Ku-DiPietro drew a foul on NYCFC midfielder James Sands.

Rodríguez scored on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute as New York City took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Rodriguez's ninth goal of the season was set up when Kevin O'Toole drew a foul on DC United midfielder Pedro Santos.

Matt Freese totaled five saves in goal for NYCFC (11-10-7).

Alex Bono turned away two shots for DC United (8-12-9). Both keepers had one save in the first half.

NYCFC is 0-2-5 in its last seven matches.

DC United's Mateusz Klich missed the match because of yellow-card accumulation, while Julián Fernández sat out for NYCFC after picking up a red card against the Columbus Crew last time out.

NYCFC leads all-time series 11-7-4 and has outscored DC United 41-25.

NYCFC returns home to play the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. DC United travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

