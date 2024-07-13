Watch CBS News
Sports

NYCFC keeper Matt Freese, Fire's Chris Brady yield nothing in scoreless draw

/ AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

CHICAGO — Matt Freese stopped two shots in goal for New York City FC and Chris Brady had one save for the Chicago Fire in a scoreless draw on Saturday night at Soldier Field.

It was the fifth clean sheet of the season for Freese and the third for Brady.

The Fire (5-11-7) improve to 2-0-2 in their last four matches at home.

New York City (11-9-3) was coming off a 2-1 road loss to Austin FC.

Chicago possessed the ball 77.5% of the match but couldn't find the net despite outshooting NYCFC 10-6.

New York City travels to play Atlanta United on Wednesday. Chicago hits the road to take on FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.