Alonso Martínez has hat trick, leading New York City past Dallas 4-3

Alonso Martínez scored a hat trick with a boost from a new teammate and New York City defeated Dallas 4-3 on Friday night.

New York City on Friday announced the acquisition of Nicolás Fernández Mercau as a Designated Player from Elche CF of Spain on a contract through 2029. Mercau made his debut with the team on Friday, entering in the 61st minute, and assisted on Martínez' third goal.

Martínez scored midway through the first half and rallied New York City with the tying goal in the 46th minute and the go-ahead goal in the 84th.

In a high-scoring first half, New York's Jonathan Shore scored on a header off a corner kick by Maxi Moralez for a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Petar Musa answered for Dallas four minutes later with a difficult right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. It was Musa's 12th goal of the season.

Dallas went ahead 2-1 in the 17th minute when Logan Farrington scored, assisted by Ramiro Benetti after a free kick by Shaq Moore.

New York (11-8-5) drew level in the 21st minute on Martínez' first goal.

Farrington made it a first-half brace when he scored from the center of the box in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Dallas took a 3-2 lead into the break.

In the first minute of the second half, Martínez caught up to a lead pass by Hannes Wolf and beat goalkeeper Maarten Paes from the left side to the upper left corner.

The winning goal came on another long run, this one set up by Mercau, the Argentine newcomer to the team.

Dallas (6-11-7) has just two MLS win in the past four months.

Up next

MLS play takes a break from Sunday through July 8 for the Leagues Cup.