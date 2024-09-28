Watch CBS News
Sports

Martínez scores 2 goals to help NYCFC beat Red Bulls in Hudson River Derby

/ AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

HARRISON, N.J. — Maxi Moralez opened the scoring in the fifth minute, Alonso Martínez added two first-half goals and New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1 Saturday night in the Hudson River Derby to snap a nine-game winless streak.

New York City (12-11-8) won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal on July 3.

Moralez stole a pass from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and scored from near the penalty spot and Martínez outraced Andres Reyes to the ball and beat Coronel for a goal to make it 2-0 in the seventh minute.

Dante Vanzeir scored a goal in his second consecutive game to cut the Red Bulls' deficit to 2-1 in the 28th, but Andrés Perea headed home a perfectly-placed cross played by Tayvon Gray in the 33rd minute and Martínez scored from the center of the area in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to make it 4-1.

NYCFC is the first team in the history of the Hudson River Derby to score four goals in a half.

Gray scored his first MLS goal to make it 5-1 in the 68th minute. Moralez played a back-pass from near the penalty spot to a charging Gray for a one-touch finish from just outside the area.

Moralez scored his first goal since the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Red Bulls (10-7-14), who are winless in six games since returning the Leagues Cup break, had 54% possession and outshot NYCFC 14-10.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.