NYC weather brings a taste of spring Thursday, before rain arrives

Take it slow as you're stepping out the door Thursday morning in the New York city area, especially in the northern and eastern suburbs.

Patchy black ice could make for a slick start, even though the air feels cool and calm.

Sunny and mild Thursday

It'll be an entirely different story by this afternoon, with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees — the kind of mild day that makes you think spring isn't too far away.

CBS News New York

Tonight stays quiet with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Showers develop Friday

Friday keeps the mild trend going, with highs in the low 50s.

Don't get too comfortable, however, as showers develop in the afternoon.

Rainy weekend ahead

Enjoy the spring preview while it lasts because umbrellas will be your best friend this weekend!

Saturday looks like the real soaker. If you've got outdoor plans, you might want a backup.

Rain will develop and could turn heavy at times, with temperatures stuck in the 40s.

Things will start to improve by Sunday. There's a slight chance of a morning shower, but skies will gradually clear and highs will reach the upper 40s for a decent finish after a soggy day.