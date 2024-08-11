A very comfortable summer day in the NYC area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday forecast

Today will shape up to be another decent weekend day as morning clouds give way to brighter skies in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s. It'll be feeling very comfortable outside with even lower humidity than yesterday.

CBS News New York

If you're heading to the beach, there is a moderate to high rip current risk for Long Island and a low risk for the Jersey Shore. Temps will be in the upper 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will allow for good radiational cooling. Temps will fall into the mid 60s around New York City and 50s in many of the northwest suburbs.

Perseid meteor shower forecast

The Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight. With the moon setting by midnight, the best viewing times will be between then and dawn.

Looking ahead

Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with about a 20% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon.

Otherwise, the week ahead looks very quiet with minimal chances of rain. Temps will be close to normal, too.

