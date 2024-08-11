Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday. When and where to watch in NYC area.

First Alert Forecast: 8/10/24 Nightly Weather in New York

NEW YORK – The Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday into Monday, giving stargazers in the Tri-State Area what NASA considers the "best meteor shower of the year."

Though light pollution makes it difficult for New Yorkers to see the spectacular show, those willing to travel outside the city should be able to catch a glimpse.

When is the best time to watch the 2024 Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid meteor shower takes place every summer, typically from mid-July through August. It's considered the best meteor shower of the year, with up to 100 meteors visible per hour.

The Perseids will peak the night of Sunday, August 11 into the early morning hours of Monday, August 12. The meteor shower should also be visible for a few nights before and after.

The best time to see a meteor shower is during the pre-dawn hours, roughly between midnight and 5 a.m. No binoculars or telescope are needed, just look up and look north.

After the Perseids, the next meteor shower will be the Orionids, which are set to peak in October.

Where to watch the Perseid meteor shower around NYC

The Perseid meteor shower is expected to appear over New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but the best views will be far away from city lights. Ideally, head to a wide open space without light pollution.

State parks on Long Island are staying open late Monday into Tuesday for those hoping to see the show.

The following will be open for nighttime viewing:

Jones Beach State Park – West End 2 (west parking lot)

Sunken Meadow State Park – Field 3

Montauk Point State Park – Upper parking lot

Wildwood State Park – Main parking lot

Orient Beach State Park – Main parking lot

Hallock State Park Preserve

Admission is free, and visitors do not need a stargazing permit. Officials recommend bringing bug spray and a chair that reclines.

The Connetquot River State Park Preserve also held a viewing party over the weekend, as the Perseids started to peak.

Will it be visible? Perseid meteor shower weather forecast

Conditions look good, especially between the hours of midnight and dawn.

The best viewing will be points north and west of New York City, so the mountains look good.

