A beautiful stretch of weather in the NYC area begins! Here's the First Alert Forecast.
NEW YORK -- After an active weather week that included the remnants of Hurricane Debby and a tornado, we're looking at a beautiful weekend around the Tri-State Area.
Saturday
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and falling humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid 80s. If you're headed to the beach, please be mindful of a high rip current risk along the south shore.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows falling into the 60s -- even 50s far north and west of New York City.
Sunday
Sunday will be another decent day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. It'll feel refreshing with dew points down into the 50s! Highs will be in the low 80s.
Next week
Next week is looking fairly quiet with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are minimal, with perhaps a stray shower far north of NYC on Monday afternoon.
In the meantime, have a great weekend!