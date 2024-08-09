NYC gearing up for possible flash floods when Debby strikes

NEW YORK -- New York City is preparing for the worst when the remnants of Hurricane Debby reach the Tri-State Area on Friday.

The NYC Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory due to heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding. A tornado watch was issued for New York City's western and northern counties.

Empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks are banned on MTA bridges starting at 3 p.m. Friday due to the threat of heavy wind and rain. The ban is likely to remain in place until 7 a.m. Saturday.

MTA preparing for threats of flood and wind damage

The MTA has been preparing the entire system for the storm.

"On a dry day, the MTA pumps out 13 million gallons of water out of the subway system. We're pretty good at this, at this point. The principal issue for tonight is the threat of wind. So we're tying down equipment throughout our system. We've got the bus depots. There's a special attention making sure that there's nothing vulnerable there. We tie down equipment at construction sites," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Still, flooding is common concern at a handful of subway stations, including the one at 157th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.

"We work with the city to redirect that water away from the entrances. We sometimes raise the steps so there's more protection against flooding. And every time there's one of these floods, we go out and analyze it and put in a fix," said Lieber.

Crews will be deployed to flood-prone areas and workers have already cleared track drains and checked water pumps across the system, the MTA said.

Click here to check the First Alert Forecast.

Mayor urges commuters to use mass transit

Mayor Eric Adams urged commuters to use mass transit, instead of driving during the storm.

"We saw earlier this week, when the first storm hit our shores, we saw many vehicles were stuck on our highways and roadways. And it's just important during this time for people to use mass transportation so that you're not stuck, particularly in those areas where you see the flooding, those low-lying areas. So if you don't have to be on the road, we're asking people not to be on the road to allow the emergency crews to do what they do best, " Adams said during an exclusive interview on CBS News New York.

The state said at least 100 members of the National Guard are also ready to respond.

Flight delays & cancellations

All three major airports in the New York City area are dealing with delays and cancellations Friday.

According to FlightAware, delays at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark were averaging between 30 and 60 minutes Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

Click here to check the status of a flight.

Yankees-Rangers game postponed

The Yankees didn't waste time before postponing Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. It will be made up during a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's regularly scheduled 1:05 p.m. game can stay for the second game. Friday's tickets are not valid for the doubleheader, the team said.