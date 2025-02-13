Snow changes to rain for morning rush around NYC. Another round on the way this weekend.

NEW YORK -- The New York City area saw another wintry mix of snow and rain overnight, setting up for a slippery Thursday morning commute.

Most of the region is waking up to leftover rain showers Thursday. Areas north of the city could also see some icy conditions where temperatures stay at or below freezing.

We have a First Alert Weather Day through the morning commute, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Sullivan and Ulster counties until 10 a.m.

NYC weather forecast today

CBS News New York

The morning showers will give way to a bright and breezy afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 40s.

Tonight turns cold and blustery, with temperatures feeling like the teens.

Friday will be sunny, cold and breezy for Valentine's Day. Highs will be in the 30s but will feel like the 20s.

Tracking rain, snow this weekend

CBS News New York

We have two more First Alert Weather Days coming up Saturday and Sunday.

A mix of snow and rain is expected to develop Saturday evening. Highs will be in the 30s.

Then, we're tracking rain, which could be heavy at times, on Sunday. Temperatures will be mild, with highs near 50.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

