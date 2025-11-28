Cold, wind settle in for the holiday weekend around NYC

Cold, windy weather blew into the New York City area just in time for Thanksgiving, and it's expected to stick around for the holiday weekend.

Our First Alert Weather team is also tracking our next chances of rain, snow or a wintry mix heading into next week.

Here's what to know for your travel and shopping plans.

Cold weather arrives for the holiday weekend

CBS News New York

You'll have to bundle up out there for Black Friday. Highs will only climb into the low 40s, and with a brisk west wind gusting to 30-40 mph at times, wind chills will be stuck in the low 30s at best. Skies will stay bright, with a few flurries or a snow shower possible north and west of the city.

CBS News New York

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows will be around freezing in the city and 20s for many of the suburbs.

Sunshine prevails for Saturday, and we'll lose the gusty winds. Temperatures will still be below normal, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Tracking our next chances of rain or snow

CBS News New York

The next rain maker arrives Sunday and could start out as a wintry mix far north and west in the mountains. Showers will move through during the afternoon and evening, so you'll want an umbrella if you have any travel plans around the area.

CBS News New York

Into next week, we're watching a possible rain/snow mix for Tuesday. If trends continue, we'll likely issue a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned as the details become clearer.