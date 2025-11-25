Thanksgiving travel rush hits NYC-area airports, but so far so good. Here's the latest.

Americans are on the move for the Thanksgiving holiday -- and the numbers this year are staggering.

The Federal Aviation Administration say this week's travel period is shaping up to be the busiest in 15 years. AAA projects nearly 82 million people will be hitting the skies.

Airports across the country were packed Tuesday with travelers trying to beat the rush. By early in the afternoon, more than 2,000 flights had been delayed -- many the result of rough weather making its way through parts of the country.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials said there were 105 delays and one cancellation at LaGuardia Airport, 110 delays and four cancellations at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and 63 delays and three cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The situation at Newark Liberty Airport

CBS News New York went to Newark Liberty, where many travelers said they were having a smooth experience, at least so far, adding, in terms of delays and cancellations, what was experienced during the government shutdown was worse.

The FAA said Tuesday is the busiest air travel day, with more than 52,000 flights scheduled nationwide. At Newark Liberty's Terminal C, which is all United Airlines flights, travelers were leaving themselves extra time.

"Two hours early and hoping that's good enough," one said.

"Almost three hours early, but it's OK. We'll go to a restaurant and kill time," said Oak Ridge, New Jersey, resident Rosemary Vanness, who was heading to Los Angeles.

"Happy Thanksgiving. It's only Tuesday, so we're taking our time and whatever happens, happens," added Bedminster, New Jersey, resident Mara Davis, who was bound for North Carolina.

Record 31 million expected to fly by Dec. 1

Airlines for America, a trade association and lobbying group based in Washington D.C., predicts 31 million passengers will fly from Nov. 21 through Dec. 1, surpassing last year's record of 30.6 million passengers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is warning travelers to plan ahead, and to turn on notifications from their airline app.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday the system is back to what it was before the shutdown, but since the FAA is still experiencing an air traffic controller shortage, it increased staffing for the holiday week.

"It's looking good. I already checked in [at] United Airlines and I think I'm lucky this time," traveler Dee Zerpa said of her trip to Texas.

"Well, it has been a little bit busy, but, no, I have no concerns yet," another traveler said.

"I was nervous. I'm trying to get home and get some turkey," Nick Tillman said of his flight to Florida.

The next hurdle will be the return flight. Airlines expect the weekend to be the next peak days. The Transportation Security Administration projects Sunday will be one of the busiest travel days in the agency's history.