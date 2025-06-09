Rainy weather to start the week around NYC. Thunderstorms possible tomorrow.

New York City and the surrounding area face some cool, rainy weather to start the week. Then, highs could hit the 90s on Thursday.

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day, mainly from the late morning through early afternoon, due to the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms that may cause some localized flooding.

Rainy morning rush around NYC

Though it wasn't a complete washout, the weekend featured a decent amount of rain. That trend will continue Monday, as light morning showers pivot through the region. By the afternoon, the showers will be mainly over, with just some lingering clouds.

It will feel more like early May than early June, as highs only reach the mid-to-upper 60s. For tonight, those clouds hang tight, and showers move back in late. Lows will mainly be in the low 60s.

Tracking thunderstorms Tuesday

CBS News New York

As for Tuesday, light showers lead to a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms roughly between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. While the severe threat is not high, a few isolated severe storms may develop, especially down the Jersey Shore.

CBS News New York

Of greatest concern with this heavy batch would be the chance of localized flash-flooding, with rain totals averaging between .50-1". Some locations may receive higher amounts.

CBS News New York

As quickly as the rain moves, it clears out by the afternoon, leading to mostly sunny skies and just a stray shower or storm. Highs return to normal levels for early June, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Then on Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Thursday looks sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.