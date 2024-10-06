Chance of showers returns to NYC area before a spectacular week. Get the First Alert Forecast.

NEW YORK — A chance of showers returns to the Tri-State Area early this week before spectacular weather takes over.

Sunday forecast

Temps were on the cool side Sunday morning, with 40s, 50s and even some 30s out there. Abundant sunshine will help temperatures rebound nicely back into the low to mid 70s for highs the afternoon.

CBS News New York

Rain chance returns to Tri-State Area on Monday

Heading into Sunday, clouds will increase, and the chance of showers returns to the region very late in the overnight hours. A stray thunderstorm is also possible, as lows dip into the 50s to around 60. Those showers will continue into the Monday morning commute but will be over by lunchtime. Rainfall amounts look light, averaging a quarter of an inch or less.

Once the showers pass through, the rest of Monday will feature sunny and breezy conditions with highs in the low 70s.

Coolest air of the season on the way

True autumn air arrives by Tuesday and should last for the rest of the week. The coolest air of the season thus far is likely during this period. Highs won't get out of the 60s and lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Our dry pattern will persist through next weekend.

Tropics update

Tropical Storm Milton is currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico. Milton is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning with his eye set on Florida. The warm, bath-like waters of the Gulf will aide in further intensification of the storm as it approaches the west coast of the Sunshine State. A Category 3 landfall is likely on Wednesday somewhere between Naples and Cedar Key.

Flood watches are already in place, with additional watches and warnings by Monday.