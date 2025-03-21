Saturday warmup followed by Sunday cooldown in New York. Get the First Alert Forecast.

It was quite a blustery Friday, with numerous locations seeing wind gusts over 50 mph, which led to some downed trees across the region.

CBS News New York

Winds will gradually subside throughout the overnight hours. It will also be on the chilly side, with lows mainly in the 30s, and even some 20s to the northwest.

NYC weekend forecast

Temperatures will then surge back into the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, meanwhile winds will also pick up again, gusting between 25-35 mph at times.

A few showers are possible in the afternoon hours, with perhaps a clap of thunder as well. Otherwise, skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS News New York

Following a brief warmup on Saturday will be a cooldown for Sunday. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s, but lots of sunshine is expected.

Rain chance returns Monday

Our next chance of rain arrives early on Monday morning and is likely to stick around all day. It could start off as a wet snow for the northwestern suburbs before changing over to plain rain.

As of now, forecast models are indicating that around a half inch of rain will fall, while up to 2 inches of snow may accumulate in the far northwestern suburbs. The rain will be light to moderate at times, especially to the east of the city.