NYC weather brings major warm-up this week, but more snow in store

First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb into the 40s this week

First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb into the 40s this week

First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb into the 40s this week

NEW YORK -- From snow to spring-like temperatures, the New York City area will see another weather rollercoaster this week.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking it all for the days ahead.

How much snow fell Sunday?

CBS News New York

Sunday brought a coating to a couple inches of snow for parts of the area.

Bridgeport, Connecticut saw 2.5 inches of accumulation, followed by LaGuardia Airport with 1.2 inches.

Both Newark, New Jersey and Central Park saw half an inch, while JFK Airport and Islip, New York saw only a trace.

Monday weather forecast

CBS News New York

We were just talking about snow — now we're talking about 40s, if you can believe it.

The day kicked off considerably balmy compared to Sunday morning. Not to mention, there was a little snow on the ground, which made for a slower commute.

The outlook for the day, however, is rather benign with only a stray shower off to the north. Otherwise, expect some lingering clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Tracking snow later this week

CBS News New York

Your Tuesday is looking brighter, thankfully, but it will be a little blustery out there. Expect temperatures in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.

Wednesday is trending drier, but colder. That said, plan on wearing the heavier coat that day.

As for Thursday, it looks like another system will move through, bringing with it snow, mixed precipitation and rain.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.