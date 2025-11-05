High wind watch issued for NYC tonight. Storms in the mix for some.

New York City will be under a high wind watch starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It comes after last week's deadly storm brought damaging winds that knocked down trees around the city and the Tri-State Area.

Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day as we monitor the latest conditions.

High wind watches and advisories

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch for New York City from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Surrounding areas are also under high wind watches and wind advisories, beginning as early as 7 p.m.

Pick of the week to start today

Today's weather is shaping up to be the Pick of the Week, at least until the winds roll in. The morning started off cold, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the afternoon will bring mild temperatures, with highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight, however, things take a turn. Expect an evening shower, and if you're north of the city, a strong thunderstorm is possible. The real concern is the wind, which could cause tree damage and power outages, so it's a good idea to secure outdoor items.

Tomorrow, the storm clears out, leaving behind sunshine, blustery winds and highs only in the low 50s.

As for Friday, it will remain dry, with highs in the upper 50s.