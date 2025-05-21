Rainy weather returns for two-day stretch around NYC area

First Alert Weather: Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday

First Alert Weather: Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday

The rainy weather returns Wednesday around the New York City area. Showers are expected stretch into Thursday and could be heavy at times.

We have back-to-back First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday, before conditions start to clear for the holiday weekend.

Tracking rain today around N.Y. & N.J.

The day got off to a damp start with showers and light rain teasing our area from the west.

The weather situation will deteriorate throughout the day with moderate rain expected this afternoon. Not to mention, it will be pretty chilly out there with temperatures stuck in the 50s.

Heavier rain will push through tonight, then shifts east tomorrow. This period is our best chance of observing ponding on roadways and localized flooding.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

We'll finally catch a break on Friday, but even so, showers will remain in the forecast.

As for the holiday weekend, things will dry out, with temperatures gradually returning to normal.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.