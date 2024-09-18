NYC weather forecast calls for rain for 1st time in 10 days. Here's what to expect the rest of the week.

After 10 consecutive days without rain, you'll need to keep the umbrella handy through the end of the week – but it's going to be a battle.

We're still hanging on to weak high pressure Wednesday morning, but showers will fight their way into the area this afternoon and tonight. While most of the rain should be manageable, a couple of heavier pockets could sneak into our southeast suburbs.

Thursday will offer a little more variety, as western portions of the area tap into some sunshine. Eastern portions, on the other hand, will be dealing with lingering showers and drizzle.

Temperature-wise, 70s will be common, but it's not out of the question that inland areas could reach or exceed 80 degrees.

Friday's looking dicey with the potential for a more organized round of rain to push through. Not all of the models are on board with this, but if the trend continues, it will likely be a wetter-than-expected end to the week.

As for this weekend, expect a very slight chance of showers on Saturday, with mainly dry conditions on Sunday.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the Jersey Shore, along with parts of New York City and Long Island, for the next few days. New York City officials say coastal flooding is expected into the weekend in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island thanks to the full moon. There may also be strong rip currents along the coast.

Tracking rain on live radar

