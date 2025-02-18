Cold, wind stick around NYC this week. Tracking our next snow chance

First Alert Weather: Cold continues Wednesday, little to no snow on Thursday

Tuesday was another cold, windy day around the New York City area. As for that potential snowstorm on Wednesday night into Thursday, it doesn't look like it's going to materialize.

Tri-State Area weather forecast today

We were greeted by single digit and sub-zero wind chills across the area Tuesday morning. Even during the afternoon, despite ample sunshine, it only like the teens, at best.

Tuesday night is looking like a near repeat of Monday night, although the winds should start to let up overnight. Even so, it will only feel like the single digits around daybreak.

Sun will give way to some clouds Wednesday, but we'll manage to stay dry. Unfortunately, it will be another cold one with wind chills in the 20s.

Tracking snow Thursday

Then, our attention turns toward a coastal low that makes a pass to our south and east on Thursday. The models continue to downplay this system, so we have canceled our First Alert Weather Day alert.

Beyond that, it looks like temperatures will begin to moderate with 40s by this weekend.