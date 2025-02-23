New York City's Ukrainian community prepares to mark 3 years since Russia invaded

Members of New York City's Ukrainian community gathered Sunday morning for prayer as they prepare to mark three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking the ongoing war between the two countries.

Mass at All Saints Ukrainian Church in the East Village went on a little longer, with special prayers in honor of those lost in war.

Nina Kravets' parents are both in the Ukrainian military. She hasn't seen them in almost exactly three years.

"It's hard. At this point, I do miss them but I do understand that, like, there is no other way," she said.

She says they're just fulfilling their duty.

Illia Streekar's son had just been born when Russia initially invaded Ukraine on on Feb. 24, 2022.

"We just pray every day to God to help us end the war. And for all of our friends and family in Ukraine to be healthy," he said.

"Ask the government of the United States not to forget about Ukraine as a young country who's trying to fight for their own freedom," Rev. Vitaliy Pavlykivskyy said through a translator.

In the meantime, parishioners say they don't want their children to only know their beloved country in war.

"It is constant sadness and tragedy, as well as being strong all the time. So it's all those emotions, plus thousands of more every day," Streekar said.

Some parishioners plan to spend Monday evening in Times Square at a rally in support of Ukraine.

Ukrainian president says he would resign to guarantee peace

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodoymyr Zelenskyy was asked if he would give up his position in power if it meant an end to the war.

"If it guarantees peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO," he said.

Zelenskyy's comments follow a war of words sparked by President Trump, who called Zelenskyy a dictator and falsely claimed that Ukraine started the war. Zelenskyy said Trump is misinformed.