Watch CBS News

Feds announce indictment of 27 Tren de Aragua gang membes

The feds used mob-fighting racketeering laws to arrest 27 alleged members of a dangerous street gang known as Tren de Aragua. CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.