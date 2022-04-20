Data shows deadly crashes in New York City are up 44% compared to last year

Data shows traffic-related deaths in NYC up compared to last year

NEW YORK -- Sobering statistics have been released on traffic-related deaths in New York City.

This year is on pace to be the deadliest since Vision Zero began eight years ago.

In the first three months of 2022, crashes killed 59 people. That's up 44% from the same time last year.

Twenty-four percent of those killed were children.

The data was collected by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets. To read more, click here.