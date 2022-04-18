Watch CBS News

Tenants in Manhattan, Brooklyn face eviction without legal representation as housing courts process backlog of cases

NEW YORK -- As New York City's housing courts process the backlog of eviction cases, demand for lawyers continues to outpace supply.

Monday, Legal Aid announced attorneys will be unable to take new housing court cases in Manhattan and Brooklyn for the rest of April.

They've calling on state court officials to limit the number of cases on the calendar to ensure low-income New Yorkers have legal representation.

Eighty-four percent of tenants who had a lawyer under the Right to Counsel Program were able to avoid eviction, according to the city.

