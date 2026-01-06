NYC teachers push for pension reform with monthly actions ahead of Albany rally

Thousands of teachers across New York are participating in a statewide campaign demanding pension reform for educators hired after 2012, holding monthly actions leading up to a major rally planned for March in Albany.

Under current state law, educators hired before 2012 can retire with full benefits at age 55 after 30 years of service. Those hired after 2012 fall under Tier 6 and must wait until age 63 to retire with the same benefits.

"We deserve to have a little dignity and respect"

Kristin DeFendis, a sixth-grade teacher at Middle School 51 with nine years of experience, is among those advocating for changes to what is known as Tier 6, a pension classification for municipal employees hired after 2012.

"It's a very taxing and tolling job. We do love it. I love what I do, but at the same time we deserve to have a little dignity and respect in terms of collecting our pensions," said DeFendis.

Teachers participating in the campaign are wearing blue to raise awareness, with renewed efforts beginning at the start of the year. The initiative centers on monthly actions held on the 6th of each month.

"Our theme is to 'Fix Tier 6 in 2026.' We have a lot of members in Tier 6, so what we're doing is on the 6th of every month we're doing something to bring awareness to this," DeFendis said.

The United Federation of Teachers estimates that more than 78,000 of its members are affected by the Tier 6 policy.

Reform could help recruit more educators, teacher says

Meghan Sheridan, an English language arts teacher at Middle School 51 with seven years of experience, said reform could help make teaching a more desirable profession.

"There's also a teacher shortage. I feel like if we work with fixing this tier, I feel like we'll get more recruitments," Sheridan said.

Sheridan added that the demands of the profession extend far beyond the school day.

"It's very rewarding. But I take work home with me a lot. I work on the weekends, grading papers and all that," she said.

Members of the United Federation of Teachers have been using the monthly actions to share personal stories, including creating school bulletins explaining how Tier 6 affects their careers and retirement plans.

"We've had more camaraderie surrounding Tier 6 than ever before"

The New York City Department of Education referred questions to the state. The New York State Department of Education declined to comment.

Because pension rules are set through legislation, any changes would require action from Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. CBS News New York reached out to both offices and is waiting to hear back.

Despite that, organizers say momentum is growing ahead of the March 8 rally in Albany, which will include other unions representing municipal employees impacted by the same policy.

"We've had more camaraderie surrounding Tier 6 than ever before. And I truly believe that March 8th visit to Albany is where we're really going to be the most powerful and we're going to be heard by the state," DeFendis said.

The rally is expected to draw educators and municipal workers from across the state as the campaign continues to build pressure for pension reform.

