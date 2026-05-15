Prominent N.Y. synagogue targeted in alleged terror plot, prosecutors say

An Iraqi national allegedly plotted to carry out terror attacks in the U.S., including at a Jewish institution in New York, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi faces a host of charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to Iranian-back terrorist organizations, including Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Kata'ib Hizballah, according to prosecutors.

Al-Saadi appeared in court in Lower Manhattan and is being held in custody. His next court appearance is set for June 29.

Court documents include pictures of Al-Saadi meeting with Qasem Soleimani, the slain leader of the IRGC.

Al-Saadi is a commander for Kata'ib Hizbollah, according to prosecutors. They allege he "has been involved in the planning, execution and promotion" of approximately 18 reported terror attacks against U.S. and Israeli interests in Europe since March 9.

Al-Saadi allegedly attempted to recruit an undercover agent to participate in the attack, showing the agent photos and maps of the target, a prominent synagogue. Prosecutors did not specify which one.

Prosecutors allege that on April 1, Al-Saadi was recorded on a phone call asking how much it would cost to hire someone "to carry out a bombing operation" in the U.S.

"I mean, we provide him with a Jewish temple, a Jewish center," Al-Saadi allegedly said.

Al-Saadi was put in contact with an undercover agent, court papers show. He allegedly provided the undercover agent a photo and a mpa of the specific synagogue to attack. He also allegedly provided similar phots and maps of prominent Jewish centers in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The undercover and Al-Saadi allegedly agreed on a price of $10,000 in cryptocurrency to carry out the attack, and Al-Saadi allegedly sent the undercover $3,000 in cryptocurrency as a down payment, along with a demand that the attack be carried out on April 6.

He was subsequently arrested.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.