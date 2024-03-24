First Alert Weather: Skies clear, but wind chills stick around Sunday

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

A Coastal Flood Watch is in place for Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon

CBS New York

River Flood Warnings are in place along portions of the Passaic, Millstone, Hudson, Still, Raritan, and Housatonic Rivers through Wednesday

Forecast

CBS New York

We will finally get to dry out today after Saturday's record amounts of rainfall. Local rivers are still running high though, with residual flooding expected to last for the next several days along some of them, especially the Passaic. Lots of sunshine will be in place today. A lingering breeze will keep it feeling cool, as highs reach the mid to upper 40s. For tonight, those winds will gradually decrease, but it will be cold once again, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Temps return to the low 50s by Monday with continued sunshine. Some coastal flooding is possible along the Jersey Shore from Monday into Tuesday. Our dry pattern won't last long though, as it now appears that more rain returns by Wednesday.