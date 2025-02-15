New York City plans to sue Trump administration over seized FEMA funds

NYC to sue Trump administration over seizure of FEMA funds

New York City plans to sue the Trump administration over its decision to seize more than $80 million in FEMA funds awarded to the city to house migrants.

Mayor Eric Adams' office tells CBS News New York the suit will be filed by Feb. 21.

The grants were applied for and awarded during the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden but were not disbursed until last week, the city said.

City Comptroller Brad Lander said his office found the money was missing from the city's accounts Wednesday morning.

FEMA's acting administrator said in court documents filed Tuesday that the money was being clawed back over concerns about "illegal activities" at a hotel.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said in part: "FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley's killer. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people."

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) also claimed the funds were being wasted on luxury hotels for migrants.

Adams said Friday that he discussed restoring the funds during a meeting with border czar Tom Homan.