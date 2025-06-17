Teen critically hurt in Bronx subway surfing incident

A teenager is hospitalized following a subway surfing incident in the Bronx. It comes just a week after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched its latest campaign to fight the deadly trend.

Police said the victim, between the age of 14 and 16 years old, is in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital after suffering injuries to his wrist and head.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Monday at the Baychester Avenue station as the 5 train was approaching the northbound platform. A police source said the teen fell onto the track bed and made contact with the train.

MTA launches latest campaign against subway surfing

The MTA rolled out its new public safety campaign last week, called "Ride Inside, Stay Alive." It's aimed at deterring young people from taking part in the dangerous activity.

The MTA also confirmed it's testing tubular barriers that have been installed between select subway cars that would make it difficult for someone to climb up and on top of a train. Transit President Demetrius Crichlow told CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook that, so far, the equipment seems to be holding up.

The MTA says at least one person has died from subway surfing this year. In 2024, six people were killed, 15 were injured and 229 were arrested, according to the NYPD.