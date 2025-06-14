Watch CBS News

MTA's rolls out anti-subway surfing ads targeting kids

BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester is partnering with the MTA and NYC Public Schools in the updated "Ride Inside, Stay Alive" campaign. CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook reports.
