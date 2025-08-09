18-year-old charged with attempted murder in NYC subway slashing, robbery

Police investigating 2nd knife attack on the subway this week

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a slashing and robbery that happened on board a New York City subway.

Police say Brandon Balfour, 18, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, robbery and assault.

The attack took place on a northbound 3 train at the Wall Street station in the Financial District just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Balfour approached a 29-year-old woman, pulled out a knife and slashed the woman before grabbing her cellphone and fleeing.

The victim suffered cuts to her arm, elbow, both hands and back. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Arrest made in Chelsea subway stabbing

Wednesday's incident was the second knife attack in the New York City subway system in two days.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the back at the 23rd Street station in Chelsea. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Suspect Carlos Rivera, 21, was arrested the next day, police said. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Crime statistics released by the New York City Police Department on Wednesday show a 7.4% drop in felony assaults in the transit system compared to this time last year and a 4.5% decrease in misdemeanor assaults.

