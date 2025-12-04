Arrest made after NYC subway rider set on fire. Here's the charges the suspect faces.

The New York City Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the case of a man set on fire on board a subway car in Manhattan earlier this week.

Police said Hiram Carrero, 18, of Manhattan, was charged with attempted murder, multiple counts of assault, arson, criminal mischief and assault in the attack.

Man lit on fire on NYC subway

Police said the fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday on a northbound 3 train in Midtown.

Investigators initially said the 56-year-old victim's story kept changing and they were at first unsure whether he accidentally caught fire or was intentionally set ablaze. However, police confirmed Wednesday he was in fact set on fire.

Believed to be homeless, the victim was asleep on the train when it pulled into the 34th Street-Penn Station stop, police said, adding the suspect then briefly stepped onto the train and set the man on fire before exiting.

Victim suffered significant injuries

The victim remained on the train until it pulled into the 42nd Street-Times Square station, where an MTA worker flagged down police. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weil Cornell Medical Center to be treated for significant burns to his legs.

Police said the suspect fled onto a northbound 3 train and later released surveillance images of a person they wanted to question.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.