Man sought for questioning after subway rider set on fire in NYC, police say

The New York City Police Department says a man was set on fire earlier this week on board a subway car in Manhattan, and police are sharing new images of a person sought for questioning.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday on a northbound 3 train in midtown.

Police said the 56-year-old victim, who is believed to be homeless, was asleep on the train when the doors opened at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop.

A suspect briefly stepped onto the train and set the man on fire before exiting the car, police said.

The victim remained on the train as it pulled into the 42nd Street-Times Square station, where an MTA worker flagged down police.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weil Cornell Medical Center to be treated for significant burn injuries.

Police said the suspect fled onto a northbound 3 train.

On Monday, investigators said the victim's story kept changing and they were unsure whether he accidentally caught fire or was intentionally set ablaze.

Police confirmed Wednesday he was in fact set on fire and they released new surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.