Man found with burns at Times Square subway station in NYC, police say

A man was treated for burns to his legs early Monday at a subway station in Times Square, the New York City Police Department says.

Police are investigating it as an assault, but said that could change as they find out more information. At this point, they say it's unclear if the man was attacked by someone else or may have accidentally set himself on fire.

The incident happened at around 3:10 a.m. at the Times Square-42nd Street station in midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD said the 55-year-old man was found with burns to his legs on the 1/2/3 train platform. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The transit hub is located between the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Bryant Park, and it also serves the 7, S and N/Q/R/W lines.

