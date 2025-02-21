Man accused of attempted sexual assault on NYC subway was arrested for attacking toddler years ago, dad says

A man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman on a New York City subway Thursday was arrested years ago for allegedly attacking a toddler, a Westchester County father says.

The victim in Thursday's attack told police she and a man were alone inside a car on a W train when the man smashed her head against a pole and tried to sexually assault her.

According to police, the victim started screaming for help as the train entered the Times Square station. Construction workers who were on the platform rushed onto the car and held the suspect down until officers arrived, police say.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Tyriek Martin.

NYPD sources say he has been arrested dozens of times.

In 2022, he was accused of throwing a metal can at a school crossing guard, and last August, he was arrested again for another random attack. In both cases, he was immediately released.

"This guy is out there still hurting people"

Martin Fleurant says nearly four years ago, a stranger randomly hit his daughter with a heavy suitcase on the Lower East Side. She was 2 years old at the time.

Today, the 5-year-old is happy and healthy, but still has a scar under her eye.

"She was lucky that she didn't lose her eye, and this guy is out there still hurting people," Fleurant said. "This guy's bad news."

The case involving Fleurant's daughter was dismissed after the suspect was found incompetent to stand trial.

Fleurant agrees with Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to make it easier to involuntarily commit defendants with severe mental illness.

"These people are out there, and they're not getting care. And if they commit crimes or whatever, they catch them and release them," he said.

In the meantime, Fleurant and his family have left the city and now call Scarsdale home. Fleurant still comes to the city for work once or twice a week, but now he says he prefers to drive.