DHS Secretary Kristi Noem meets with CBP officer shot in NYC, vows to double down enforcement efforts

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says she met with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot and wounded while off duty late Saturday night in New York City.

The shooting happened in Riverside Park, near the historic Little Red Lighthouse under the George Washington Bridge in Manhattan. Police said the 42-year-old off-duty officer was sitting on the rocks with a female companion when two suspects pulled up on a moped and tried to rob them.

"They were attacked by two individuals that were set on robbing them and, thankfully, he had his service weapon with him and was able to defend himself and his friend and injured one of those individuals that was trying to do them harm," Noem said Monday. "His quick action speaks to his tenacity and his excellence in training and skill, and because of that, one of the perpetuators was wounded in this interaction and was incarcerated when he came in to get treatment."

Noem said Monday the wounded officer and his family were doing well and appreciate the outpouring of support. On Sunday, police said he was recovering and communicating through hand gestures.

"But they also recognize, when I asked them if there's anything they needed, they said go after these criminals. One of the things that he would have appreciated the most is if you doubled down on these bad guys that perpetuate crimes like these," she said, adding, "So we're lifting that family up in prayer, we're going to walk alongside them, but also we're going to double down and make sure that these criminal illegal aliens are not only off our streets but they're out of our country."

Noem was joined by President Trump's border czar Tom Homan, who said he also met with the wounded officer Sunday night.

2 in custody after off-duty CPB officer shot in NYC

She also announced a second person has been taken into custody in the case. She did not provide any details on that individual, but spoke at length about the first suspect taken into custody over the weekend. So far, no charges have been filed against either of them.

DHS says the first suspect, 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, is a citizen of the Dominican Republic who entered the U.S. illegally through Arizona in 2023 and was released during the Biden administration.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tish held a news conference Sunday evening, where they said Nunez has multiple prior arrests in the city for assault and violating an order of protection, and that he was also wanted in a December robbery and January stabbing in the Bronx, as well as for a pawn shop robbery and kidnapping in Massachusetts.

"There is absolutely zero reason that someone who is scum of the Earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City," Noem said. "He was arrested four times in New York City and, because of the mayor's policies and sanctuary city policies, was released back to do harm to people and to individuals living in New York City."

Tisch said Nunez was taken into custody after walking into a Bronx hospital with gunshot wounds.

Noem blasts Mayor Adams, sanctuary cities

Noem called out Adams and the City Council for so-called sanctuary policies that she blamed for putting Nunez back on the street.

"Make no mistake, this officer is in the hospital today fighting for his life because of the policies of the mayor of this city and the City Council and the people that were in charge of keeping the public safe. They refused to do so, and now we have the situation on our hand where someone who has dedicated their lives to protecting the public is now fighting for his own," she said.

Noem also mentioned the mayors of Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"I'm calling on every single mayor and sanctuary city and sanctuary governor to change their policies and to change their tactics right now. Their job is to take an oath to protect the public, to protect families that are out there every single day trying to provide for each other and trying to live the American Dream, and they want to do so safely in their own communities," she continued. "How many more lives will it take, how many more people have to be hurt and victimized before we have public safety be a number one priority in some of our largest cities?"

Adams responds to Noem's remarks

CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor for a response Monday.

"We have to be clear, there's a balance between humane treatment and very clear actions, and we've shown that. I have not let any areas to be gray on where I stand on those who are here doing the right thing and pursuing the American Dream and those who are here turning that dream into a nightmare," Adams replied. "That clarity has not been lost on me, I don't think anyone has been more direct on what we're going to do. We're going to allow people to use the services their tax dollars pay for, but we're going to go after those who commit violent acts in our city."

Adams joined the mayors of Boston, Chicago and Denver for a congressional hearing on sanctuary policies earlier this year and has repeatedly said that he must comply with city and state laws regarding cooperation on federal immigration enforcement.

