NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks announces new programs for special needs students

NEW YORK -- Schools Chancellor David Banks made a big announcement Thursday about programs for students with special needs.

Public School 186 in the Morrisania section of the Bronx rolled out the red carpet for Banks, who made a $205 million investment in improving special education programs, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

Several programs are being launched or expanded with more teachers, more sites, and more seats.

One, specialized for students with autism, is called NEST. Another is called SEED, for children with sensory needs, and PATH, is for students with emotional disabilities.

The chancellor also created an advisory council to figure out what's working and what's not.

"Our students with disabilities and their families deserve public schools that see them and can meet their unique needs and prepare them for bold futures," Banks said.

"I am very proud that this administration is taking decisive steps to serve our students with disabilities, to transform the way that we serve our students with disabilities, and, most importantly, to include our students, our advocates, our families in the team that will do this together," a student said.

There's also a new paid internship program for high school students who have been through some of these programs, so they can help coach other younger students coming up through the system.

