Here's how much you need to make to live comfortably in NYC, according to a new study

If you want to live in New York City, it's going to cost you a pretty penny, according to a new study.

Life in the Big Apple comes with a big price tag. The city has the highest individual salary needed nationwide to live comfortably, according to a study by SmartAsset.

A single adult needs to earn $158,954 to account for basic necessities and some discretionary spending, the study found. The basics include things like housing, groceries, utilities and transportation. Discretionary spending includes things like hobbies and activities.

For a working family of four, the total income needed to live comfortably jumps to $337,875, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the median household income in the city is $81,228 - a little more than half of the salary researchers say individuals need to live comfortably in NYC.

As to how they figured this out, SmartAsset said it used a a living wage calculator to find the basic cost of living for a person with no children and for two working adults with two children. These costs were then applied to the 50/30/20 budgeting technique, which states individuals should use 50% of post-tax income for needs, 30% for wants and 20% for the future.

Most Americans don't make half the income to live in NYC

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated the median weekly earnings for full-time workers were $1,204 in 2025. This adds up to $62,608 per year.

Another estimate from February 2026 said the median household income was $87,640, which still doesn't come close to the study's finding of needing more than $150,000 to live comfortably in the city.

In 2025, an estimated 41.9% of households in the country earned more than $100,000, according to research firm IBISWorld. Meanwhile, only 18% of individuals earn a six-figure salary, according to the data analytics company YouGov.

California cities cost the most

SmartAssets published a list of 20 cities in the country with the highest salaries needed to live comfortably. San Jose, California, came in right behind New York City with the salary being $158,080 for a single adult, although the median household income is much higher at $148,226.

Cities in the Golden State took up 14 total spots on the list, with eight being in the top 10.

Jersey City also made the list, coming in at No. 14. The salary for a single adult there was listed as $127,005.