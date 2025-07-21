NYC Restaurant Week returns for summer 2025. How to find restaurants, make reservations and more

NYC Restaurant Week returns with delicious deals across the city

New York City Restaurant Week is back for the summer.

Starting today, hundreds of restaurants across the five boroughs will be offering discounted meals.

When is NYC Restaurant Week 2025?

NYC Restaurant Week starts July 21 and runs through Aug. 17. Not all participating restaurants will offer deals for the full four weeks, so diners are encouraged to check with restaurants ahead of time.

Restaurant Week pricing is available Monday through Friday at participating restaurants. Some restaurants may choose to also offer deals on Sundays. Saturdays are excluded from the program.

Reservations opened on Tuesday, July 15, and can be made online at nyctourism.com/restaurant-week.

How much do meals cost during NYC Restaurant Week?

Participating restaurants will offer two-course lunches and/or three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60, excluding beverages, gratuities and taxes.

Some restaurants may also offer a $16.25 "Founded By NYC" special dish or cocktail in celebration of New York City's 400th anniversary.

What restaurants are participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2025?

Over 600 restaurants across all five boroughs are participating in NYC Restaurant Week this summer. A full list can be found at nyctourism.com/restaurant-week.

Additional restaurants may be added through July 28.

When is the next NYC Restaurant Week?

NYC Restaurant Week usually happens twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer. New Yorkers can expect the event to return sometime in early 2026.

In the meantime, those seeking entertainment on a budget can look forward to the return of NYC Broadway Week in September, with tickets going on sale in late August, followed by Off-Broadway Week in October.