NYPD touts record low shootings in first 10 months of 2025

New York City has seen the fewest number of shootings and the fewest number of shooting victims ever in the first 10 months of 2025, the NYPD said Monday.

For the first 10 months of 2025, there were 596 shooting incidents and 744 victims. The previous record for all-time lows was set in 2018, when there were 641 shooting incidents and 768 victims.

October set a record this year, with just 43 shooting incidents and 50 victims, an all-time low for that month. Murders were also at their lowest level ever in for the month, with 18, tying a record set in 2018.

"This isn't luck or coincidence"

"For the first ten months of the year and the month of October, the NYPD delivered the lowest number of shooting incidents and victims in recorded history, and the safest October on our subways in recorded history, including the pandemic years when ridership was at historic lows," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "This isn't luck or coincidence – it's the direct result of our precision policing strategy and the relentless work of the men and women of the NYPD who carry out this plan and make our city safer. These historic public safety milestones are reaching every corner of New York City, and I thank Mayor Adams for his continuous support of the NYPD."

"A safer city has always been our administration's North Star, and that's exactly what we delivered in October with another record-breaking month of crime declines thanks to the brave men and women of the NYPD," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Shootings for the first 10 months of the year are at their lowest levels in recorded history, and October saw the lowest number of major crimes in our subway system in recorded history — full stop. With major crimes continuing to decline into our eighth straight quarter, our administration's precision policing strategy is working."

Overall, major crime fell by 6.5% in October year over year.

Safest October in the subways ever, NYPD says

The NYPD also said major transit crime in the subway also hit a record low for October. There were 154 incidents, which matches a record low set in 2020, when ridership was also low due to the pandemic. July, August, September and October combined were the safest four months ever in the subways, the NYPD said, excluding the pandemic.

The NYPD went on to say that some 4,625 illegal guns have been seized citywide since January.